Fubo Gaming Named Official Mobile Sports Betting Partner of Cleveland Cavaliers

CLEVELAND & CHICAGO—The Cleveland Cavaliers and Fubo Gaming, a subsidiary of fuboTV Inc. have announced a market access agreement, making Fubo Sportsbook an Official Mobile Sports Betting Partner of the team when the sportsbook launches in Ohio.

The launch is dependent on getting regulatory approvals.

The announcement builds on the companies’ current marketing partnership formed in October 2021 and comes on the heels of the legalization of sports gambling in Ohio.

Once it receives the required regulatory approvals, Fubo Sportsbook plans to launch its sports betting platform in Ohio.

Fubo Gaming launched Fubo Sportsbook in the fourth quarter 2021 and is live in two states: Iowa and Arizona.

This marks Fubo Gaming’s seventh market access agreement, in addition to Arizona, Indiana, Iowa, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas and is part of the company's plan to integrate sports betting into its streaming platform fuboTV.

The Fubo Gaming, Cavaliers partnership will feature the opening of a 3,000 sq. ft. sports lounge inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, which will serve as a game-day destination for fans with incentives and special bonus offers provided by Fubo Sportsbook. Fans will also be able to watch NBA games and other sporting events from the comfort of the lounge.

“This is an exciting evolution of our continued partnership with Fubo Gaming,” said Len Komoroski, CEO, Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. “The Fubo Sportsbook mobile wagering platform provides leading technology, connectivity and entertainment that aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and engagement across every aspect of the fan experience. We look forward to the continued collaboration with Fubo as we work to establish a best-in-class sports betting marketplace to offer our fans in Cleveland and throughout the state of Ohio.”

“The opportunity to enter the Ohio sports betting market with the Cavaliers as our partner is a major step forward for Fubo,” said Scott Butera, president, Fubo Gaming. “Ohio has a passionate fan base who will enjoy Fubo’s uniquely integrated streaming and wagering sports betting experience. The Cavs are at the forefront of sports innovation and consistently create highly engaging fan experiences. This partnership provides Fubo instant access to a highly attractive customer base.”

In the run-up to Fubo Sportsbook’s official launch in Ohio, the Cavaliers and Fubo Gaming will continue to promote their partnership through an integrated marketing campaign highlighted by co-branded high-impact broadcast-visible signage, a presence on team television and radio game programming, and other marketing assets, the companies said.