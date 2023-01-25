Friend MTS Names Daniel Harris At Board Chair

LONDON—Content protection and anti-piracy services specialist Friend MTS this week announced the appointment of Daniel Harris as its chair of the board of directors.

Taking over for interim chair Michael Joseph, Harris brings more than 30 years of experience in the technology and sports industries to his new position. Currently, Harris sits on the board as non-executive director at WH Holding Ltd., the parent company of West Ham United. His prior roles include the position of CEO of British consumer electronics group Alba PLC.

“I am thrilled to be joining as chair of Friend MTS, particularly at such a pivotal time for the company and wider industry,” says Harris. “Friend MTS has a proven track record, an impressive customer base and a genuinely innovative portfolio, and is led by some of the brightest minds in the industry; this represents an optimal recipe for success, and I am excited to join the team, and look forward to building a bright future together.”