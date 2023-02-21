Friend MTS Names Chris Gibbs, Fabien Gauthier To Sales Leadership Roles

LONDON—Friend MTS has appointed Chris Gibbs as senior vice president of global sales and Fabien Gauthier as vice president of sales for the Asia-Pacific region, the company said today.

With 30 years of experience in the M&E technology sector, Gibbs joins the company after holding senior sales roles at ThinkAnalytics, Accedo and Pace. In his new position, Gibbs will devise strategy and build teams to drive new business growth across all territories and markets.

“I am excited to join Friend MTS at the beginning of a new chapter and to be part of the Leadership Team leading that growth," said Gibbs. "The media and entertainment industry is continuously faced with new challenges and risks, caused by content piracy. Friend MTS is recognized as the world leader in content security for live sports and premium content and is therefore in a prime position to help brands, content owners and pay-TV operators address these business challenges.”

Gauthier, who has 20 years of experience in video technology, is based in Singapore and has responsibility for driving sales growth in the region.

“Friend MTS is entering a new phase of growth as we expand our global presence and bring our industry-leading expertise and solutions to a rapidly growing number of customers around the world,” said Shane McCarthy, company CEO. “Our customers are looking to use data, analytics and advanced video security tools to protect their content and increase revenue, and we are thrilled to be their selected partner. It’s critical that we have the right skills and qualities in the team and, with Chris and Fabien joining Friend MTS, I am confident that we will be successful.”