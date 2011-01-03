France’s NRJ Group consolidates handling of digital files with Omneon technology

The NRJ Group has completed installation of a file-based SD/HD broadcast operations infrastructure based on an Omneon video server infrastructure at the NRJ Group’s main production facility in Paris.

Installed and supplied by systems integrator Société Française de Production (SFP), the Omneon Spectrum and MediaDeck server systems are used as part of a centralized infrastructure in order to consolidate ingest and playout for three SD channels (NRJ Paris, NRJ Hits and NRJ 12) and the newly launched NRJ 12 in HD. It also provides an easily extensible platform for future playout of NRJ Hits in HD. Two MediaDeck systems support SD/HD ingest and quality control prior to playout.

Content is transferred to a nearline storage server and then transmitted to the appropriate Omneon Spectrum system for playout. One Omneon Spectrum system supports HD ingest and provides main and backup playout of NRJ 12 in SD and HD, and a second provides main and backup playout for NRJ Hits and NRJ Paris in SD.

The system allows the NRJ Group to manage ingest, file-quality verification, and main and backup playout on a single platform.