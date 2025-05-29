Fox Television Stations, Nielsen Renew Measurement Pact

NEW YORK—Nielsen said it struck a multiyear renewal agreement with Fox Television Stations for measurement across 18 of Fox’s owned-and-operated local stations.

The deal also includes Scarborough, which offers research that connects the dots between media consumption and local brands, retailers and consumer behaviors, and measurement of streaming audiences across all 17 of Fox’s local CTV apps.

In addition to traditional local TV measurement, Fox Television Stations has also selected Nielsen as its provider for Local Advanced Audiences. Nielsen’s crossmedia Advanced Audiences are underpinned by audience data from Big Data and panel surveys, blended with consumer and behavioral audience segments. This allows the stations to monetize their premium audiences beyond traditional age and gender demographics, Nielsen said.

“We’re committed to helping advertisers navigate the evolving media landscape with solutions that go beyond outdated metrics,” Patrick Paolini, executive vice president of sales, Fox Television Stations, said. “Nielsen’s Advanced Audiences are a key step forward, and we will continue to push for measurement tools that are not only more accurate but also faster and better aligned with how people actually watch content today.”

Added Paul LeFort, managing director of Nielsen’s local TV business: “Our longstanding partnership with Fox Television Stations is among our most valued. The expansion of our partnership to capture incremental streaming audiences and activate our new Local Advanced Audiences solution demonstrates Nielsen’s commitment to the local TV industry. This agreement highlights Fox’s dedication to leading the charge in Advanced Audiences and comprehensive measurement across all platforms. We look forward to supporting their continued success in the years to come.”