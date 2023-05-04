Fox Television Stations Launches Fox Local Streaming App

NEW YORK—Fox Television Stations has announced the first rollouts of its Fox Local streaming app, with the free app launching at Fox-owned stations in Washington D.C., Atlanta, and Detroit markets. All 17 Fox-owned stations will launch the streaming service this summer, explained Jeff Zellmer, senior vice president, digital operations, at the station group.

“Fox Local is the crucial next step in our overall streaming strategy, which is focused on providing viewers the easiest and fastest ways to watch their most trusted local news and programming,” Zellmer stated,

The Fox Local streaming app is immediately accessible on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV devices with plans to expand to additional platforms soon.

Upon logging into the Fox Local app, users choose their market so they can stream local, live newscasts, get breaking news and weather, and find local programming from the Fox station most relevant to them. The app also provides access to national live streaming coverage from “LiveNOW from Fox,” Fox Soul and Fox Weather.