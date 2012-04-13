FOX Sports graphics enhance HD coverage of Daytona 500

FOX Sports enhanced its presentation of the Daytona 500 Feb. 27 with Vizrt-generated live broadcast graphics during its HDTV coverage of the race.

For this year's race, FOX Sports used four Viz Trio template-based, real-time 3D character generators (CG) paired with four Viz Engine 3-D rendering engines for real-time compositing of graphics and video. The Viz Engines were used to generate live graphics including lower thirds, over the shoulders, full screens and the FOXBOX crawl driven by real-time data of the running order of the drivers.

The main set, dubbed the "Hollywood Hotel," featured the Ford Tech Center, an interactive display that used a Viz Trio/Viz Engine combination feeding video and graphics to a 55in Perceptive Pixel touchscreen. NASCAR on FOX announcer Jeff Hammond used the touchscreen to explain the technology and 3D car parts behind NASCAR vehicles. The Vizrt scene included more than 2 million polygons running in real time on an Nvidia Quadro 6000 graphics card.



This is the second consecutive season that the Vizrt graphics production workflow has been an integral part of The Daytona 500 telecast.