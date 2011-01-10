FCC Names David Hunt Inspector General



WASHINGTON: From the FCC: Today, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Julius Genachowski announced the appointment of David Hunt as Inspector General, a position he has held on an acting basis since June 2009.



“I am delighted that David will continue to serve in the important role of Inspector General to detect and prevent waste, fraud, and abuse,” Genachowski said. “During the time he served as acting IG, David and his team have been instrumental in working with us to uncover millions of dollars of fraud in federally funded programs, and helping to obtain numerous indictments and criminal convictions nationwide.”



Hunt came to the Inspector General’s office in early 2006 as assistant inspector general for investigations; he received the FCC’s Gold Award and PCIE/ECIA Excellence in Investigations Award, the latter one of the highest individual awards given by the Association of Inspectors General.



From 1999-2006, he was a senior attorney in the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau where he managed formal complaints and conducted investigations, including a two-year investigation of abuses within the Telecommunications Relay System.



He joined the FCC in 1996 as an attorney-advisor in the Pricing Division of the former Common Carrier Bureau where he helped implement some of the most complex provisions of the 1996 Telecommunications Act.



Prior to the FCC, he worked as a trial attorney at several national law firms in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles, representing major national corporations in complex antitrust and regulatory proceedings. Prior to entering law school, he ran his own computer software programming company, building software and hardware systems for hospitals and health care related industries. He is a graduate of Georgetown University Law School (J.D.) and George Washington University (B.A.).



-- Television Broadcast



