FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty Announces Temporary Staff Changes

WASHINGTON—FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty has announced a temporary staff change in her office.

Will Holloway, who serves as legal advisor managing the wireless, space, international, engineering and technology, and public safety portfolios, will be on paternity leave for the next three months.

During his absence, Nellie Foosaner will serve as acting legal advisor.

“Nellie brings deep technical and policy expertise to the role,” said Commissioner Trusty. “Her experience across multiple bureaus and her thoughtful approach to complex spectrum and technology issues make her an invaluable asset to our office. I’m grateful for her leadership and excited to have her step into this position while we congratulate Will on the newest addition to his family.”

In the role of acting legal advisor in the Office of Commissioner Trusty, Foosaner will lead legal and policy analysis on wireless, space, international, engineering and technology, and public safety issues. She joins the Commissioner’s office from the FCC’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau, where she served as an acting legal and policy advisor providing support on matters related to wireless communication services and spectrum policy.

Previously, Foosaner served in the Mobility Division as a senior attorney advisor focusing on 5G broadband services, maritime and aviation interests, and offshore spectrum access. She began her career at the FCC as an honors attorney in the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau and the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau.

Foosaner earned her Juris Doctor from The George Washington University Law School and her undergraduate degree from the University of Miami.