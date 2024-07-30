Avid Unveils Latest Version Of Media Composer
The release adds a new transcript tool, deeper Pro Tools compatibility and enhance collaboration
BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid has introduced Media Composer 2024.6 of its video editing software, offering a new Transcript Tool for PhraseFind, enhanced compatibility with Avid’s Pro Tools audio production software and expanded availability of Avid Huddle, the company’s cloud service for real-time collaborative editing sessions.
The latest version enhances Avid PhraseFind with the Avid Ada AI. The new Transcript Tool allows editors to work more efficiently by letting them jump to specific moments in a clip based on spoken phrases, editing directly from selections in the transcript into the timeline, the company said.
Media Composer 2024.6 also improves integration with Pro Tools, adding support for sub-frame automation for volume and pan, improving compatibility with Pro Tools and providing editors with more creative control. Pro Tools also can now export Media Composer-compatible session files that preserve essential metadata, it said.
The release makes Avid Huddle available for all versions of Media Composer and Avid | Edit On Demand. Editors can stream the audio/video output of Media Composer directly to collaborators connected via Microsoft Teams, allowing for real-time reviews, time-stamped annotations and discussion. Time-based text comments can be imported back into Media Composer as markers to streamline content revisions, the company said.
More information is available on the company’s website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.