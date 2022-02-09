Ex-ViacomCBS Exec Marc DeBevoise Joins Brightcove as CEO

BOSTON—The video streaming tech provider Brightcove Inc. has hired Marc DeBevoise as CEO and board director.

He will assume the post on March 28, 2022, succeeding Jeff Ray, who will retire from his role as CEO and Board Director.

DeBevoise brings over 20 years of experience in technology, media, direct-to-consumer, and streaming to Brightcove. Debevoise had previously served as the chief digital officer of ViacomCBS, CEO and president of CBS Interactive, and held leadership roles at Starz and NBCUniversal

In his roles at ViacomCBS, DeBevoise led the company’s unified streaming, digital, and technology operations globally and was responsible for the company’s direct-to-consumer streaming services, many of which he led the founding of, including Paramount+/CBS All Access, CBSN, and CBS Sports HQ.

Past recognition of his pioneering work in digital and streaming media include a Tech Leadership Award from Broadcasting + Cable.

“Marc is an impressive, talented leader who has extensive experience managing large, diverse teams and positioning them for outsized growth and innovation, '' said Deb Besemer, chairman of the Brightcove Board. “His successful tenure as CDO of ViacomCBS and CEO of CBS Interactive, responsible for developing a rapidly growing, multi-billion-dollar digital and streaming business, makes him a compelling choice to lead Brightcove. Our team and customers will benefit greatly from Marc’s experience.”

“We are still in the early days of the streaming video and device revolutions, especially in terms of enterprise adoption,” said DeBevoise. “Brightcove enables any enterprise, brand, media entity, or content creator to create and distribute content on their own terms and capture their own streaming future. There is simply no better time to be a distributed, agnostic, video platform. Brightcove is known for delivering world class scalability, security, and reliability, all requirements to deliver exceptional value to customers. I am thrilled to be joining this talented team and look forward to delivering even more innovation for our customers and their audiences.”

In announcing the hiring, Brightcove also thanked retiring Jeff Ray for his accomplishments at the company.

“During his tenure Jeff Ray led a talented team to bring Brightcove to profitability, growth and a strong technology foundation for the future. On behalf of the board and everyone at Brightcove, we thank Jeff Ray for his leadership over the past four years and we wish him all the best in his retirement.” said Deb Besemer.