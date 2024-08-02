Spectrum Business, EverPass Media Partner on NFL Sunday Ticket, Peacock Sports Pass Sales

STAMFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK—Spectrum and EverPass Media have inked an agreement offering Spectrum Business customers the ability to get NFL Sunday Ticket and Peacock Sports Pass via EverPass Media throughout Spectrum Business' 41-state footprint.

As EverPass' first Official Channel Partner, Spectrum will offer new and existing business customers such as bars, restaurants and hotels access to stream NFL Sunday Ticket and Peacock Sports Pass, the companies reported.

Spectrum also announced it will again carry Thursday Night Football for Spectrum Business customers this season and that it is launching a new sports video tier aimed at commercial establishments. The Spectrum Business Sports Fan TV package features more than 40 live and local sports channels. New business customers can get Sports Fan TV for the introductory price of $79.99/month as a standalone service or $59.99/month when bundled with another Spectrum service, for 12 months.

"We know how important it is for small business customers to have access to a broad portfolio of sports content so their patrons can watch all their favorite live events," said Tom Montemagno, executive vice president, programming acquisition for Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of connectivity services. "The combination of NFL Sunday Ticket and Peacock Sports Pass via EverPass and our new Sports Fan TV tier means we can offer businesses a sports solution that includes almost all NFL games, college football, and professional basketball, hockey, baseball, soccer and more."

NFL Sunday Ticket is a premium sports package that broadcasts all out-of-market Sunday afternoon National Football League games not available on local CBS or FOX affiliate stations. EverPass holds the exclusive rights to distribute NFL Sunday Ticket to commercial establishments across the United States, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Peacock Sports Pass provides commercial businesses with exclusive access to premier live sports events from Peacock, including Big Ten football and basketball, Premier League matches and the NFL's first-ever regular-season game in Brazil, a Friday night primetime game in Week 1 on September 6.

"We are thrilled to partner with Spectrum Business as our first official channel partner," said Alex Kaplan, EverPass CEO. "EverPass was founded with the goal of innovating the out-of-home sports and entertainment viewing experience while also empowering business owners to have complete control of the content their customers desire. This strategic relationship allows us to tap into Spectrum Business' extensive network and expand access to NFL Sunday Ticket and Peacock Sports Pass for commercial establishments, further positioning EverPass as the preeminent live sports and entertainment content platform for businesses across the U.S."

