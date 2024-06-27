EchoStar Hires Tom Fochetta as SVP to Lead Dish Media Advertising Sales Division
Fochetta brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the advertising and media industry to the new role
ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Dish Network has appointed Tom Fochetta senior vice president of Dish Media, the advertising and sales division of Dish, where he will be responsible for leading the media sales organization and strategy.
He will also work closely with the executive team to enhance media sales innovation and efficiencies, bring new solutions to market and expand the team’s capabilities and market reach.
“We are thrilled to welcome Tom Fochetta to the Dish Media team,” said Gary Schanman, executive vice president and group president, Dish Video Services. “His extensive experience in advanced ad sales at Samsung, Amazon and Google and proven track record of success and innovation make him ideal to lead our exemplary media sales team and accelerate our company’s migration into more impression-based advertising sales. Tom is the ultimate choice to drive us into the future and help us set and execute our vision of a fully converged, omnichannel and data-driven advertising ecosystem.”
Fochetta brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the advertising and media industry. Prior to joining Dish Media, Fochetta was senior vice president of North American sales and operations for Samsung Ads, building their connected TV business from the ground up into a leading industry powerhouse. Tom was responsible for driving revenue growth, expanding commercial partnerships, and overseeing all ad sales strategy.
“I am excited to join Dish Media and contribute to its continued success,” said Fochetta. “I look forward to working with the talented team and leveraging my experience to drive growth to the existing robust portfolio of innovative ad sales technology.”
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.