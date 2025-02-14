DPA Microphones To Introduce CORE+ Technology at NAB Show

KOKKEDAL, Denmark—DPA Microphones will feature its new CORE+ technology for distortion-free microphone sound at the 2025 NAB Show, April 5-9, in Las Vegas.

“CORE+ is a game-changer for the world of condenser microphones and blurs the lines of what is acoustically possible in microphone design,” said Helga Volha Somava, product management director at DPA Microphones.

“With an advanced approach that ensures a clear and precise audio experience, CORE+ provides an unprecedented level of accuracy and detail in sound reproduction and sonic fidelity, whether recording or amplifying content.”

The company’s CORE+ technology eliminates the non-linearities generated by a mic’s membrane and electronic components and redefines what is possible when capturing sound. CORE+ neutralizes distortion across the entire dynamic range of the microphone, making any non-linear artifacts imperceptible and unmeasurable, the company said.

The technology elevates audio clarity and purity while reducing the hassle of unpredictable challenges of sound environments, such as when talent speaks or sings at louder volumes or in productions with multiple mics, DPA said.

Microphones with CORE+ eliminate artifacts and enhance the transparency of the entire sound image, it said.

The implementation of CORE+ requires redesigning DPA microphones, which the company plans to accomplish with by rolling out a slow update across its portfolio. The first solutions to be addressed are the 5-milimeter omnidirectional headsets and lavaliers.

Among the microphones planned for the CORE+ upgrade are 4060, 4061, 4071, 4661, 4066, 4266 and 4466. This will be followed by the brand’s miniature cardioid solutions, the 4088, 4188, 4288 and 4488, and the 4166 and 4062 omni. The company is also exploring the possibility of implementing CORE+ with some of its other products, it said.

All DPA microphones incorporating CORE+ will retain the same microphone specifications, including dynamic range and noise level.

DPA Microphones introduced CORE+ technology earlier in 2025 and will present it to broadcasters and filmmakers for the first time at NAB Show, the company said.

See DPA Microphones at 2025 NAB Show booth N767.

More information is available on the company’s website.