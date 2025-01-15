DirecTV Acquires Majority Ownership in INVIDI Technologies

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.—DirecTV has acquired the majority ownership in NVIDI Technologies, a provider of addressable television advertising products designed to help brands more accurately target audiences.

INVIDI will continue to operate as an independent company led by its existing managment. It had been jointly owned by DirecTV, Dish and WPP.

DirecTV has been a longtime proponent of addressable advertising and recently added addressable advertising capabilities to its linear satellite inventory.

Terms were not disclosed.

“Our longstanding support of INVIDI has enabled us to connect brands with their audiences effectively,” DirecTV Chief Advertising Sales Officer Amy Leifer said. “The deal underscores our commitment to continue to invest in the future of addressability and leans into INVIDI’s industry-leading solutions to deliver outcomes for brands of all sizes and across all categories.”

INVIDI provides three primary solutions for advertisers: A consolidated campaign management and order distribution platform through INVIDI Conexus; a supply-side solution for distributors and programmers to deliver addressable advertising on linear broadcast, streaming and AVOD through INVIDI Edge; and the ability to manage, serve, and optimize ad delivery across direct and programmatic sales channels for streaming services in a single interface through INVIDI Pulse.

“INVIDI Technologies has had a longstanding relationship with DirecTV as a client and an investor, and we know this will only strengthen that support,” Bruce Anderson, co-CEO of INVIDI, said. “DirecTV is a strong advocate for addressable advertising, and with their increased involvement, we expect to be able to further grow our business in the U.S. At the same time, we plan to continue to work to build on our successes internationally, expanding our efforts in India, APAC, MENA, Europe and Latin America.”