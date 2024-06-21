Dimension Taps AWS and Arch Platform Technologies to Move Virtual Production to the Cloud

LOS ANGELES and LONDON—Virtual production studio provider Dimension has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Arch Platform Technologies to scale the company’s global visualization, virtual production and content creation services in the cloud.

Dimension is making the move as part of its global expansion plans.

Dimension has chosen AWS as its preferred cloud provider to scale virtual production workflows in the cloud, along with the Arch platform to streamline the orchestration of its advanced performance virtual desktop infrastructure, storage, and real-time capabilities.

Last month, visual entertainment services company DNEG launched a new division, DNEG 360, which is operated by Dimension and which regularly collaborates with Apple, Sony Pictures, Amazon MGM Studios, Netflix, and others on virtual production for film and episodic projects.

Dimension and DNEG 360 operate two of the world’s largest state-of-the-art LED volumes, alongside performance, vehicle and volumetric capture stages, and build bespoke studio setups around the world, Dimension reported.

“As our business becomes ever more global, the AWS Cloud and the Arch platform empower our business to rapidly adapt to changing business demands,” Callum Macmillan, CTO of Dimension and DNEG 360, commented. “It is imperative to our business that we can work with talent around the world. With AWS’s global footprint and Arch’s infrastructure platform, we can collaborate remotely with filmmakers who are using real-time to block out scenes, or our team can work across multiple locations on shared assets, in conjunction with demanding virtual production environments. This is an efficient, secure, sustainable solution that’s a game-changer for our offering.”

Dimension uses a number of AWS services that support the company’s compute, storage, and remote workstation needs. Additionally, Dimension is leveraging AWS Deadline Cloud to support cloud-based render pipelines.

Earlier this year, Dimension and DNEG 360 collaborated with AWS for “Cowgirls on the Moon”, a demo to showcase the possibilities of generative AI-assisted virtual production, VFX rendering in the cloud using AWS Deadline Cloud, and a holistic production in the cloud, the companies reported.

“Dimension and DNEG 360 are proven leaders in virtual production and we couldn’t be more delighted that they have chosen to move their pipeline to AWS to support their global operations,” said Katrina King, global strategy leader for Content Production at AWS. “Working with AWS and Arch, which is part of the AWS Partner Network, Dimension and DNEG 360 now have the infrastructure and bespoke services to support production needs, which will help them embark on their next chapter of growth.”

Using Arch’s platform, the team can create and deploy secure global VPC facilities in an hour, and any number of customized cloud workstations in five minutes. Arch also supports on-prem resources. The solution is scalable with variable cost.

Leveraging Arch’s platform, the Dimension team effortlessly scales and manages demanding creative workflows across global locations via a single-pane-of-glass portal. This includes the ability to create high-performance virtual private cloud facilities to support hybrid remote and office collaboration, powered by AWS’s reach and advanced performance infrastructure, the companies reported.

Dimension and DNEG 360 are deploying Arch for their forthcoming slate of independent films, including the recently announced “HUMANOID” (Cambridge Picture Company), “2040” and “Campbelltown ‘69” (both Virtual Circle).

“We are honored to be part of Dimension and DNEG 360’s vision for the future of creative content production,” Guy Botham, CEO of Arch Platform Technologies, commented. “Our platform for demanding end-user and team workflows and supporting cloud infrastructure is a perfect match.”