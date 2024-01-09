Deborah Norville to be Honored by Broadcasters Foundation of America

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America will honor two-time Emmy winning anchor of Inside Edition and 23-year member of the Broadcasters Foundation Board of Directors Deborah Norville with the 2024 Edward F. McLaughlin Lifetime Achievement Award. The Award is given annually to an individual who has made invaluable contributions to the television and radio industries and will be presented to Norville during the Golden Mic gala and fundraiser on March 4, 2024, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

(Image credit: BoFA)

“Deborah is an accomplished broadcaster who has selflessly given a tremendous amount of time and energy to the Broadcasters Foundation,” stated Scott Herman, Chair of the Foundation. “She has led the way on several initiatives, including using her talents on the Foundation’s video and serving as host of the Golden Mic Award gala numerous times. It is our privilege to honor Deborah’s achievements and contributions to broadcasting.”

“I am honored to have been chosen for this recognition and the opportunity it gives to highlight our work at the Broadcasters Foundation,” said Norville. “I have been so blessed to have my career as a television journalist and feel supporting this organization all these years is one way of paying my debt of gratitude.”

In 2016, Norville, the longest serving anchor on American television, was inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame. She is a member of the Council for Foreign Relations, the Women’s Forum of New York, Women Corporate Directors, and a Director for the Broadcasters Foundation of America.

“Deborah is passionate about broadcasting and helping those in our business who cannot work due to illness or have been hit by tragedy,” said Tim McCarthy, President of the Broadcasters Foundation. "I’m delighted that we will honor her many career achievements and dedication to broadcasting with the Lifetime Achievement Award.”

In addition to her two Emmy Awards, Norville is the author of a number of books, including the New York Times Best Seller Thank You Power: Making the SCIENCE of Gratitude Work for YOU and The Power of Respect, detailing the measurable benefits that result from respectful behavior.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is named after Edward F. McLaughlin, who served as the Broadcasters Foundation Chair for many years and was Chairperson Emeritus at the time of his passing in 2018.

For more information or to reserve a seat or table at the Golden Mic Award gala and fundraiser, contact the Broadcasters Foundation at 212-373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org.