Cox Media Group Renews Deal with Nielsen for TV, Audio Measurement

NEW YORK—Cox Media Group has inked a multi-year renewal agreement for television and audio measurement services covering Cox Media Group local television stations in 10 full service television markets and Cox Media Group local radio stations in 10 full service radio markets. The agreement also includes CoxReps, a nationwide network of media professionals, which provides television sales representation of broadcasters with advertising agencies.

Included in the agreement is Nielsen Local Media Impact, which has been licensed by CMG radio stations in Atlanta, Houston, Jacksonville, Fla., Miami, Orlando, San Antonio and Tampa, to help optimize advertising campaigns. CMG radio stations will also have access to the National Regional Database (NRD), a customizable tool of radio listening information for every market that Nielsen Audio surveys.

The agreement also renews access of CMG radio stations to Nielsen Scarborough, which provides local market research and measures 2,000 market categories. Additionally, the stations will continue to have access to Scarborough MARS Healthcare Module to help maximize advertising strategies for CMG’s growing healthcare segment. CoxReps, along with CMG television stations, have also renewed with Nielsen Scarborough.

CMG television stations also subscribe to Arianna which delivers local market overnight TV audience estimates providing analytics on program performance as well as trending programs and time periods, and Nielsen’s Local TV View (NLTV). Additionally, CMG will also utilize Grabix, a web-based application that combines Nielsen’s minute-by-minute television audience metrics to actual audio and video content.

Cox also subscribes to Nielsen Radio County Coverage data, which provides local insights by breaking out of the standard Nielsen Radio metro boundaries for a broader understanding of listeners.