Comscore Appoints Jackelyn Keller as Chief Marketing Officer

RESTON, Va.—Comscore has appointed Jackelyn Keller as its new chief marketing officer.

Keller, who has extensive expertise in linear TV, streaming, digital and programmatic advertising, product marketing and revenue strategy, had been an adviser to Comscore’s leadership team, focusing on simplified positioning, creative strategy and go-to-market efforts, including the launch of evergreen franchises the Comscore Data Divas and Barbershop, Beauty and Local Buzz.

Keller was previously head of market intelligence and global product strategy at Samsung Ads, where she developed foundational product positioning and helped launch Samsung DSP. She later joined Quantcast, an artificial intelligence-powered demand side platform, as global head of product marketing. She has also been with Discovery Communications and Turner Broadcasting, working on ad sales, marketing and pricing teams.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Jackelyn to the executive team,“ Comscore CEO Jon Carpenter said. “She will play a crucial role in shaping the company’s future as we continue to innovate and deliver unparalleled value to our partners. Her background in operations, product and revenue strategy, paired with her exceptional talent for positioning and creating accessible branding, exemplifies our unwavering commitment to empowering our clients in this rapidly evolving media landscape. We are confident that her leadership will drive our mission forward and elevate our efforts to help our clients thrive."

Said Keller: “As a company that’s been trailblazing measurement innovation andensuring objectivity for over 25 years, I’m delighted to join Comscore during this transformative time in which consumers are in the driver's seat. With Comscore’s rich assets, we will continue lighting the way for the industry, serving as the bridge to a largely programmatic future as well as writing the measurement playbook for streaming, local, and national measurement.”

Keller holds a bachelor’s degree in English communications with a minor in political science from Yeshiva University. She earned an MBA from the Fordham Gabelli School of Business, where she has been an adjunct professor since fall 2021.