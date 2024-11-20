Comscore Awarded U.S. Patent For Person-Level TV Audience Measurement

RESTON, Va.—Comscore has announced that it has been granted a U.S. patent on for its Personifying Viewership Data solution, which allows marketers to understand person-level viewership of linear or connected TV—including co-viewing—through predictive modeling based on massive samples of passively-collected household-level data.

This new capability, which the company said is already integrated into Comscore's digital video, cross-platform and TV solutions, provides more accurate insights into viewer demographics by leveraging Big Data viewing sources rather than using just panels with more sparse samples.

It also provides marketers with a privacy-forward way to measure exposure at the person level while still benefiting from the scale of Big Data, Comscore said.

“Houses don’t watch TV, people do,” Comscore Chief Commercial Officer Steve Bagdasarian said. “Today, every advertising dollar needs to work harder, and household-level data does not meet the needs of all marketers. Our patented personified viewing data gives marketers more confidence in demographic targeting both nationally and at the local level which is where customer buying decisions are made.”

Using household-level observations of media consumption, Comscore personification estimates demographics, including age and gender, of the audience that’s watching an individual TV program. It is already available in Comscore’s flagship cross-platform campaign measurement solution as well as its other reporting and optimization tools.

US Patent No. 12,114,029, “Systems and Methods of Personifying Viewership Data,” was issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Comscore currently has more than 130 U.S. patents, including digital and TV solutions.