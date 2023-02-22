Clinch Partners with Samsung Ads on Personalized Ads

NEW YORK—Clinch has announced that it has been certified with Samsung Ads to deliver a new automated, data-driven personalization solution to the Samsung Ads platform.

Clinch is a provider of dynamic ad serving and personalization solutions and is the creator of Flight Control, the Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform.

The certification means that Clinch can serve, run, and optimize personalized and dynamic programmatic campaigns across Samsung North America's Samsung TV Plus and Audience Extension inventory suite, which includes Connected TV (CTV), online video, display, and mobile, through the Samsung DSP. Clinch will be available globally to Samsung Ads clients later this year.

Through the partnership, advertisers can make creative decisions based on Samsung Ads' automatic content recognition (ACR) technology, which is the largest in the industry and provides unrivaled insights related to audience Smart TV behavior. Advertisers leveraging Clinch's Flight Control omnichannel activation platform can easily customize and scale campaigns with a single workflow, and access robust multi-platform campaign insights in real time, the companies said.

"Samsung has established an incredible global footprint, fueled in part by their commitment to providing innovative consumer experiences," said Oz Etzioni, CEO of Clinch. "Through this partnership we are able to bring a new level of real-time personalization to millions of Samsung connected devices with superior automation and efficiency."