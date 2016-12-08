Comrex Partners With Lumina Broadcast Systems
DEVENS, MASS.--Comrex has announced a partnership with Lumina Broadcast Systems Australia for the Australian market.
Lumina is specialized in the supply and manufacture of the latest digital broadcast technology for radio and television.
Comrex says it is “thrilled to partner with the go-to company for digital broadcast needs down under, and to work with a provider that shares its desire to create innovative broadcasting solutions.”
