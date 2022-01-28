Comcast NBCU to Offer Service Members, Vets Free Streaming of Winter Olympics

DALLAS AND NEW YORK—Service members and honorably discharged Veterans worldwide will again be able to enjoy free access to NBCUniversal’s full streaming coverage of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, courtesy of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Comcast NBCUniversal.

The arrangement allows U.S. service members and honorably discharged veterans worldwide to stream more than 2,100 hours of events for free.

To access the NBCUniversal’s coverage from their computers or personal devices, they can visit NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app and choose the Exchange as their service provider.

“We’re excited to once again team with Comcast NBCUniversal to bring the Olympics to service members and their families, wherever they are called to serve,” said Exchange director/CEO Tom Shull. “The Olympics are like no other event, and we’re pleased to play a part in helping our military community cheer on Team USA.”

“We’re honored to continue our partnership with the Exchange in bringing the glory of the Games to veterans, service members, and military families around the world,” said Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Carol Eggert, senior vice president of military & veteran affairs at Comcast NBCUniversal. “We’re grateful for our military and its service to our Nation and excited to offer multiple ways for them to view all the action and stories of inspiration from Team USA.”

Because of content rights restrictions, an active ShopMyExchange.com account is required, the companies explained. OCONUS viewers must also be physically located on-installation at a military location with internet service through an authorized internet service provider to gain access. An authorized provider is one which has partnered with the Exchange on the technical solutions allowing streaming viewership on U.S. military installations in OCONUS.