Charter Adds Spanish-language KRRI-LP in Reno



RENO, NEV.: The Azteca America affiliate in this Western now has carriage on the area’s Charter cable systems. KRRI-LP, a low-power station based in Reno, will be carried on Ch. 238 on Charter’s basic digital tier. KRRI is a Mas Multi Media property owned byWENR Corp. (PINK: WNRC). The station broadcasts over the air at Ch. 25.



“Charter continues to add programming that provides value to our customers, and increases their entertainment experience,” said Frank Antonovich, vice president and general manager for Charter’s operations in Nevada. “Azteca America programming is important to our customers and will be a great addition to our Digital Basic line-up of services.”



