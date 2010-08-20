Calibre UK to debut VideoExcel format conversion

Calibre UK will introduce three new universal format converters — the VideoExcel VXL-150HD, VXL-100HD and VXL-75HD — in the company’s broadcast product range at IBC2010.

The company said the VXL-150HD is a universal format converter, scan converter and frame synchronizer with noise reduction and image enhancement capabilities.

Features of the VXL-150HD include flexible aspect ratio conversion with predefined and customizable formats and adjustable pan, zoom and trim, closed-caption support in HD CEA708 & SD CEA608 formats, VITC embedded time code support with automatic delay correction, flexible proc-amp controls and programmable logo insertion (bug burner).

Image quality is assured with scaling using a 1024-tap filter and SIMD-array based real-time image improvement algorithms. 3G-SDI, HD-SDI and SD-SDI are also supported with embedded or digital AES/EBU audio.

The VXL-75HD scan converter and frame synchronizer will demonstrate broadcast grade computer graphics to video scan conversion. It converts VESA or CEA computer digital or analog input formats to SMPTE broadcast formats and combines high-quality scaling performance with frame synchronization and flicker reduction.

To complete the lineup of VideoExcel models, the VXL-100HD format converter offers up/down/crossconversion from SD to HD, HD to SD, and HD to HD with per-pixel motion adaptive processing. Real-time, per-pixel motion adaptive temporal and film noise reduction are provided as standard, as is SD MPEG-2 codec noise reduction.