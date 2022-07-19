C-SPAN Hires Michael Piccorossi as It’s First Chief Digital Officer

WASHINGTON, D.C.—C-SPAN has announced that Michael Piccorossi will join C-SPAN as the network's first chief digital officer.

In the new role, Piccorossi will help guide C-SPAN's digital strategy, while working with multiple departments to produce digital products designed to improve the C-SPAN user experience, analytics, and results.

Piccorossi joins C-SPAN from Pew Research Center, where he's been for more than 12 years and most recently served as the managing director of digital product and strategy. Prior to Pew Research Center, Piccorossi worked for many years at US News as the director of online operations.

"Michael not only has the ideal background and experience to guide our digital strategy, but he comes to us as a longtime C-SPAN viewer," said C-SPAN co-CEO Susan Swain. "This will be enormously helpful as he works across the company to help improve our accomplishments to date and to further develop C-SPAN's digital presence."

Piccorossi has also been an adjunct professor in Georgetown's Integrated Marketing program. He will start at C-SPAN on August 22.

On leaving Pew Research for C-SPAN, Piccorossi said "I couldn't pass up this great professional opportunity to help another organization that's committed to presenting unbiased, unfiltered information to the American public."