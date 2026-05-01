FCC Releases Tentative Agenda for May Open Meeting
Items include updating disaster reporting requirements, broadband data collection and robocalls
WASHINGTON—Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr has announced a tentative agenda for the May Open Commission Meeting scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, 2026.
The item with the most direct potential impact on broadcasters is a Report and Order that aims to modernize the disaster information reporting system.
The FCC described the items as follows:
- Modernizing the Disaster Information Reporting System (DIRS) – The Commission will consider a Third Report and Order to modernize DIRS by enhancing its capabilities while eliminating unnecessary reporting burdens. These actions will provide better information to emergency managers during disasters and allow communications service providers to focus their resources on service restoration instead of redundant paperwork at times when every second counts. (PS Docket Nos. 21-346, 15-80; ET Docket No. 04-35)
- Enhancing Know-Your-Upstream-Provider Requirements – The Commission will consider a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would propose to enhance the STIR/SHAKEN framework used by voice providers to combat illegal robocalls by improving know-your-upstream-provider (KYUP) requirements and oversight, raising standards for STIR/SHAKEN attestations, and closing implementation loopholes. (WC Docket No. 17-97; CG Docket No. 17-59)
- Streamlining Broadband Data Processes and Reducing Unnecessary Regulatory Burdens –The Commission will consider a Report and Order and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would take several steps to streamline and improve the FCC’s Broadband Data Collection (BDC). This item would alleviate unnecessary regulatory burdens on service providers and challenge process participants by streamlining audits and verifications, improving challenge processes, and reducing regulatory burdens that add costs without a corresponding benefit to the quality of provider-reported data, all while ensuring that the data depicted on the National Broadband Map is accurate. (WC Docket Nos. 11-10, 19-195; GN Docket No. 25-133)
- Launching ‘High-Cost’ Program Initiative – The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking seeking comment on how a High-Cost Modernization initiative could best ensure that all Americans, particularly those in rural areas, have access to next-generation services in an ever-changing environment. (WC Docket Nos. 26-96, 10-90)
Documents and materials relating to each of the items are available here.
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.