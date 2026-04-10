FCC Announces Tentative Agenda for April Open Meeting

WASHINGTON— Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr announced that a tentative agenda for the April Open Commission Meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 that closely follows his recent blog post outlining major issues the agency is addressing in April .

The FCC described the items on the agenda as follows:

Modernizing Spectrum Sharing for Satellite Broadband . The Commission will consider a Report and Order that would promote efficient spectrum sharing between geostationary and non-geostationary satellite systems. To take account of today’s satellite technology and operations and to promote expanded services to American consumers, the item would update the decades-old framework for how non-geostationary and geostationary satellite systems share spectrum. (SB Docket No. 25-157)

. The Commission will consider a Report and Order that would promote efficient spectrum sharing between geostationary and non-geostationary satellite systems. To take account of today’s satellite technology and operations and to promote expanded services to American consumers, the item would update the decades-old framework for how non-geostationary and geostationary satellite systems share spectrum. (SB Docket No. 25-157) Combatting Robocalls Through Enhanced Know-Your-Customer Requirements. The Commission will consider a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to enhance existing “Know-Your-Customer” (KYC) requirements by seeking comment on the information that originating providers must obtain from customers before they make calls, how providers should verify that information, and proposing to better set penalties for violations of these requirements proportionate to harm. This would fill gaps between general KYC requirements and the types of rigorous steps necessary to protect consumers from illegal calls. (CG Docket No. 17-59, 02-278)

The Commission will consider a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to enhance existing “Know-Your-Customer” (KYC) requirements by seeking comment on the information that originating providers must obtain from customers before they make calls, how providers should verify that information, and proposing to better set penalties for violations of these requirements proportionate to harm. This would fill gaps between general KYC requirements and the types of rigorous steps necessary to protect consumers from illegal calls. (CG Docket No. 17-59, 02-278) Ensuring Integrity and Security in Electronic Device Testing . The Commission will consider a Second Report and Order, Order on Reconsideration, and Second Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking aimed at strengthening national security and reciprocity through the equipment authorization program. The item would incentivize U.S. and allied testing and certification by creating a fast‑track review process for applications tested in Trusted Test Labs, direct updates to post‑market surveillance procedures, bolster enforcement tools, and establish confidential channels for industry to report potential violations or national security concerns. (ET Docket No. 24-136)

. The Commission will consider a Second Report and Order, Order on Reconsideration, and Second Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking aimed at strengthening national security and reciprocity through the equipment authorization program. The item would incentivize U.S. and allied testing and certification by creating a fast‑track review process for applications tested in Trusted Test Labs, direct updates to post‑market surveillance procedures, bolster enforcement tools, and establish confidential channels for industry to report potential violations or national security concerns. (ET Docket No. 24-136) Protecting Against National Security Threats in Domestic Telecommunications Service . The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would continue its efforts to protect the nation’s telecommunications networks by proposing to exclude entities identified on the “Covered List” from providing domestic interstate telecommunications services pursuant to blanket authority under section 214 of the Communications Act, and seek comment on other potential exclusions from blanket authority under section 214 and other related measures. (WC Docket No. 26-82)

. The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would continue its efforts to protect the nation’s telecommunications networks by proposing to exclude entities identified on the “Covered List” from providing domestic interstate telecommunications services pursuant to blanket authority under section 214 of the Communications Act, and seek comment on other potential exclusions from blanket authority under section 214 and other related measures. (WC Docket No. 26-82) Establishing a New E-Rate Competitive Bidding Portal . The Commission will consider a Report and Order and Order on Reconsideration that would strengthen the integrity of the E-Rate program by establishing a competitive bidding portal and adopt several proposals aimed at streamlining and simplifying E-Rate program procedures. The portal would be used by applicants and service providers during the procurement process beginning in funding year 2028. (WC Docket No. 21-455; CC Docket No. 02-6)

. The Commission will consider a Report and Order and Order on Reconsideration that would strengthen the integrity of the E-Rate program by establishing a competitive bidding portal and adopt several proposals aimed at streamlining and simplifying E-Rate program procedures. The portal would be used by applicants and service providers during the procurement process beginning in funding year 2028. (WC Docket No. 21-455; CC Docket No. 02-6) Amending the Audible Crawl Rule. The Commission will consider a Third Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to amend the Audible Crawl Rule and eliminate a technically unworkable provision while ensuring that people who are visually impaired continue receiving the critical emergency information they need. (MB Docket No. 12-107)

A list of materials providing more information on each of the items is available here.