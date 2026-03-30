Farhan Khan Appointed FCC Chief Information Officer

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission announced the appointment of Farhan Khan as the Commission’s new Chief Information Officer. This role is responsible for setting and overseeing the overall technical vision, leading all IT services, driving modernization, and ensuring information security at the Commission to ensure that the FCC’s systems are meeting the current and future needs of the telecommunications industry and supporting the critical work of the FCC’s workforce.

“I am glad that Farhan is joining the FCC as our new Chief Information Officer,” said FCC Managing Director Dan Daly in a statement. “The FCC’s robust agenda requires a diligent information technology team led by someone with knowledge of all aspects of today’s technology landscape, but also an eye to the future needs of this industry and the Commission as a whole. Farhan has extensive experience in the federal space and in managing large, complex teams. We look forward to his leadership as he applies this same expertise to his responsibilities at the Commission.”

Prior to being named Chief Information Officer, Khan served as the Chief Digital Officer at the Food & Drug Administration where he led comprehensive digital transformation initiatives for the agency, overseeing a $200 million budget and managing a team of more than 400 technology professionals across multiple operational divisions.

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Before that, he served in other high-level IT roles at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, US Army, Department of Transportation and Department of Justice. In these roles, he directed global IT operations across these agencies and served as the architect for shared services models delivering cloud migrations, application development, telecommunications, and data center operations, among other complex technical tasks.

Khan holds a Master’s degree in Information Systems from George Washington University.

The FCC’s CIO leads the information technology team within the agency’s Office of the Managing Director.

The FCC said that this team plays an important role in supporting the efficiency of the FCC’s workforce. It also supports the systems relied upon by various sectors of the American economy and community, that range from broadband providers and first responders to small public libraries, space launch operators, spectrum auction participants and local broadcasters.