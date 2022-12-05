Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV in Birmingham
Seven stations, including the local ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and CW affiliates, are now offering NextGen TV/ATSC 3.0 broadcasts
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.—Seven leading television stations serving the Birmingham television market have announced that they have started NextGen TV broadcasts.
The launch included WABM (Sinclair-owned ABC affiliate) and WDBB (Cunningham Broadcasting Corporation-owned ABC and CW affiliate), WIAT (Nexstar-owned CBS affiliate), WBRC (Gray Television-owned Fox affiliate), WVTM-TV (Hearst Television-owned NBC affiliate), WTTO (Sinclair-owned CW affiliate), and WSES (Howard Stirk Holdings-owned Heroes and Icons affiliate).
As part of the launch, WTTO and WSES have converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. Those stations will broadcast their own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NextGen TV format.
All programming of all participating stations continues to be available in the existing DTV format, which can be received on all modern television sets. BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the seven television stations.
TV Tech has been tracking all of the launches of NextGen TV broadcasts around the county, with a full list of deployments available here (opens in new tab).
