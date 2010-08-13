Bexel unveils redesigned, user-friendly website

Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division, has relaunched its website at www.bexel.com.

The site, which features a new interface and simplified navigation, allows users to submit a request for quote that within two business days will provide complete package pricing.

“It was very important to us that we designed a website that is not only easy to navigate, but also provides customers and potential customers with quick access to what they are looking for,” said Scott Nardelli, chief business development officer for Bexel. “We wanted to showcase everything we have to offer.”

One of the helpful new features of the website is the ability to have a live shopping cart that allows customers to browse the site, load their cart and request a quote on multiple pieces of equipment at one time. In addition, visitors will be able to find information broken down by market segment as well as detailed product information and technical resources. Bexel news and events, company history and contact information is available as well.