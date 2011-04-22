Atlona Technologies Shipping High-Speed HDMI Extender Kits



Atlona Technologies has announced that the company is now shipping its AT-HD4-SI40SR and AT-HD4-V110SR high-speed HDMI extender kits. The perfect solution for remotely located Blu-ray players, Sony PlayStations, Apple TVs, video codecs, and matrix switchers, the low-cost AT-HD4-SI40SR extends full HD 1080p or 1920x1200 signals from an HDMI source up to 130' over a single Cat 5/5e/6/7 cable. Featuring HDBaseT technology, the AT-HD4-V110SR extends HDMI sources up to 350' at 4Kx2K resolution while providing bidirectional RS-232, IR, and Ethernet pass-through. In addition, the units provide support for Deep Color, HDCP, and full 3D, while preserving 7.1-channel digital audio, including DTS-HD and Dolby TrueHD.



HDMI.org only certifies HDMI cables up to 33', posing a challenge for installers needing to deliver a reliable signal from remotely located devices. To address this issue, Atlona's HDMI extenders feature two independent power supplies and allow the transmission to be reliably extended by up to 130 feet at 1080p, 200 feet at 720p/1080i by the AT-HD4-SI40SR, or 350 feet at 4Kx2K (four times the resolution of 1080p) by the AT-HD4-V110SR.



The AT-HD4-SI40SR features seven selectable on-board EDID modes, plus a learning feature, to ensure that optimal display requirements are met. And while other extenders are not yet capable of providing 3D support, the AT-HD4-SI40SR and AT-HD4-V110SR can pass on the newer 3D EDID currently being used by 3D displays, while still maintaining a lower price point.



With Ethernet pass-through, the AT-HD4-V110SR eliminates the need for an additional dedicated cable run for displays with on-board applications, such as Pandora and Netflix. Support for bidirectional IR and RS-232 make the unit ideal for use with control and automation solutions. The AT-HD4-V110SR complies with all Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) formats utilized with specialized projectors or commercial LCD panels, and supports refresh rates of 24, 30, 50, and 60 Hz.



"We are very excited to announce our new AT-HD4-SI40SR and AT-HD4-V110SR HDMI extenders," said Steve Heintz, product manager for Atlona's Si line. "Although the AT-HD4-SI40SR is our entry-level active extender, we designed it with full compatibility in mind for current and future formats. Add to that the HDBaseT AT-HD4-V110SR's ability to extend 4Kx2K resolution up to 350' with bidirectional RS-232, IR, and Ethernet pass through, and we can proudly say that we now offer installers a complete suite of extenders that work with today's latest technologies."



The AT-HD4-SI40SR and AT-HD4-V110SR are available now at MSRPs of $229 and $499, respectively.



