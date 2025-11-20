FCC Revises Schedule for ‘Major Change Applications’ and New LPTVs, Translators

WASHINGTON—After the previously announced schedule for lifting a freeze on major change applications and applications for new LPTV and TV translator stations was disrupted by the government shutdown, the Federal Communications Commission’s Media Bureau has issued a revised schedule.

Prior to the Sept. 3 public notice seeking to reopen these applications, applications for new LPTV stations had been frozen since 2010.

As part of the process for opening up those applications, the FCC said it will initially freeze certain applications. The agency said these freezes are necessary to provide a stable database for stations to prepare for the filing of major modification applications.

The FCC described the revised schedule as follows:

Except for the revised dates announced below, all processes and procedures previously announced by the bureau pertaining to these filing opportunities remain the same.

The freeze on major change applications implemented by the bureau on Sept. 3, remains in effect until it is lifted pursuant to the revised schedule set forth below.

Dec. 11. Temporary application filing freeze implemented on all minor change applications (including displacement applications) for Class A, LPTV, and TV translator stations. Minor change applications filed once the freeze is imposed will be dismissed and need to be re-filed after the freeze is lifted.

Dec. 18. Major modification filing freeze lifted to permit Class A, LPTV, and TV translator stations to file major change applications, on a first come, first served basis. Facility relocations are limited to no more than 121.0 kilometers (km). Major change applications submitted during this filing opportunity must meet the 121.0 km distance limit and otherwise comply with the Commission's part 73 and 74 rules. All other applications will be dismissed. Freeze lifted on all minor change applications (including displacement applications) for Class A, LPTV, and TV translator stations.

Jan. 29, 2026. Temporary application filing freeze implemented for all major change applications for Class A, LPTV, and TV translator stations. Major change applications filed once the freeze is imposed will be dismissed and need to be re-filed after the freeze is lifted.

March 12, 2026. Temporary application filing freeze for all minor change applications (including displacement applications) for Class A, LPTV, and TV translator stations. Minor change applications filed once the freeze is imposed will be dismissed and need to be re-filed after the freeze is lifted.

Temporary application filing freeze for all minor change applications (including displacement applications) for Class A, LPTV, and TV translator stations. Minor change applications filed once the freeze is imposed will be dismissed and need to be re-filed after the freeze is lifted. March 19, 2026. Major modification filing freeze lifted, without limit or restriction, to permit the filing of Class A, LPTV and TV translator major change applications and acceptance of applications for new LPTV and TV translators stations. The acceptance of applications for new Class A stations has been limited by statute and therefore applications for new Class A stations will not be accepted during this filing opportunity.