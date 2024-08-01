AMG’s HBCU GO Expands Distribution to 95% of U.S. TV Homes

LOS ANGELES—In the run-up to the 2024-25 sports season, Allen Media Group’s HBCU GO has announced that it has expanded the nationwide distribution of the free digital platform to 95% of all U.S. TV homes.

The expanded distribution, which includes 15 new markets plus The Armed Forces Network, includes Fox owned-and-operated (O&O) stations in Los Angeles (KCOP-TV) and Chicago (WPWR-TV), as well as distribution on the Armed Forces Network.

In addition to the previously announced carriage deal with CBS O&O duopoly stations, HBCU GO has secured distribution with group-owned television stations including AMG Broadcasting, FOX O&Os, Sinclair, Gray, Tegna, Hearst, Nexstar, Gray, Scripps, Monumental Sports Network, Lockwood, Graham Media, Circle City Broadcasting, Hubbard, Imagicomm, Deerfield, Cowles, News Press and Gazette, Lilly, Marquee, Morris, and Word Broadcasting. In addition, HBCU GO is carried on TheGrio Television Network and digital distribution platforms.

The 15 markets that will have access to the service at the start of the 2024-25 sports season include Abilene, Augusta, Colorado Springs, Corpus Christi, Grand Rapids, Green Bay, Johnstown/Altoona, Knoxville, San Angelo, San Antonio, Springfield, St. Louis, Washington DC, Wichita, and Yuma.

HBCU GO will kick off its 2024 football season schedule on Saturday, August 31. A total of 26 football matchups will highlight the 2024 season featuring teams representing the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) -- including the Southern Heritage Classic, homecoming games, and the CIAA Football Championship.

“Allen Media Group is proud to be the number-one provider of live Black college sports,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “It is important for us to showcase these excellent athletes and amazing HBCUs -- not just in their hometowns, but to sports fans worldwide.”

AMC also reported that viewers can watch HBCU GO’s games in a variety of ways – syndication channels in major television markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, Memphis, Detroit, Sacramento, Miami, Tampa, and Pittsburgh and nationally on TheGrio Television Network. Select games will also air across various digital platforms including HBCU GO’s mobile app and FAST channel that is available on AMG’s free-streaming platforms, theGrio Gold and Local Now.

