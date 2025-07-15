Amagi Names Sangeeta Chakraborty as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN FRANCISCO and BENGALARU, India—Sangeeta Chakraborty has been named chief revenue officer at Amagi, a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology provider for broadcast and streaming TV.

Chakraborty, who will be based in the San Francisco Bay area, will lead all global go-to-market functions, including sales, customer success, marketing, services and operations, Amagi said.

A veteran with two decades of enterprise software leadership experience, Chakraborty comes from Miro, a visual collaboration platform, where she was chief customer officer from November 2021 to March 2023 and chief revenue officer from March 2023 to December 2024. During her tenure at Miro, the company scaled more than 250,000 customers worldwide and grew its user base to more than 80 million, Amagi said. Miro was No. 11 on the Forbes “Cloud 100” list, valued at some $17.5 billion, according to Amagi.

“Media companies around the world are accelerating their shift to cloud-native, AI-powered infrastructure,” Amagi co-founder and president Srinivasan KA said. “Sangeeta brings the leadership and customer-first mindset that will help us lead the next chapter of our global expansion and market leadership.”

In addition to Miro, Chakraborty also held senior leadership roles at high-growth technology companies Okta, Check, SymphonyAI, Accela and VMWare, according to Amagi.

“Joining Amagi at this juncture is incredibly exciting. The media industry is undergoing a profound transformation, and Amagi stands at the forefront with its cloud technology innovation that is purpose-built for today’s video economy,” Chakraborty said. “From live production to monetization, Amagi is powering critical workflows for the world’s top media brands. I look forward to working with our global teams and customers to unlock new growth opportunities, strengthen our market leadership, and deliver measurable value through innovation, scale and trust.”

A frequent industry speaker and strategist, Chakraborty has an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California–Berkeley and a bachelor’s of technology in computer science from NIT Warangal in India.