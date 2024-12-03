Amagi Acquires Argoid AI

NEW YORK—Amagi has acquired Argoid AI, an artificial intelligence company specializing in recommendation engines and programming automation for OTT platforms, in a deal it said would strengthen its content planning, distribution, and monetization solutions for media companies.

Terms of were not disclosed.

Argoid AI, known for its state-of-the-art artificial intelligence capabilities, has developed products that enhance content recommendations and enable real-time programming decisions.

By integrating Argoid AI’s advanced algorithms into Amagi’s existing platform, this acquisition will significantly boost the functionality of Amagi’s product suite, particularly the Amagi NOW and Amagi CLOUDPORT offerings, the company said.

The acquisition will also allow Amagi to deepen its AI-powered content programming, metadata enrichment and recommendation engine services, which are crucial in transforming to personalized streaming as part of the FAST 2.0 innovation.

“Amagi has been investing in AI/ML over the last couple of years,“ co-founder and CEO Baskar Subramanian said. “We strongly believe in AI/ML’s pivotal role in transforming the media and entertainment industry, creating efficiencies, enhancing monetization, and providing an engaging viewer experience.

“With this acquisition, Amagi will integrate Argoid’s AI components into its award-winning cloud solutions, significantly enhancing value for our customers,” he continued. “The combined tech expertise of both companies will address key challenges in the streaming industry, such as content discoverability, viewer retention, and intelligent programming.”

Acquiring Argoid AI will also bring talented engineers and data scientists to Amagi. Argoid’s founders, Gokul Muralidharan, Soundararajan Velu, and Chackaravarthy E, will join Amagi, contributing to the future roadmap and further integrating AI into its offerings.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Amagi, a true leader in media technology,” Muralidharan said. “This partnership allows us to scale our AI-driven solutions, delivering even greater customer value. Together, we will revolutionize how content is programmed and distributed in the digital era.”

Amagi provides a suite of channel creation, distribution and monetization solutions. The company’s clients include some of the world’s biggest names, including Hearst Networks UK, ABS-CBN, Astro, Cox Media Group, Dazn, Globo, Lionsgate Studio, NBCUniversal, Tastemade and Vizio.