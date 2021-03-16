Amagi Cloud Tech Now Available on Google Cloud

NEW YORK—Amagi is partnering with Google Cloud to bring its cloud solutions technology to a wide swath of media and entertainment companies. With Amagi’s tech, broadcasters and streaming TV companies will be able to launch, manage and distribute linear channels on Google Cloud.

The partnership allows customers to deploy Amagi’s cloud playout platform, Cloudport, on Google Cloud to boost 24x7 linear programming.

“Our customers can now power their broadcast workflows using Amagi’s next-gen solutions,” said Kip Schauer, global head of Media & Entertainment, Google Partnerships, Google Cloud. “We are excited to have Amagi as a partner, and to jointly work with them to enable our customers to leverage the full potential of cloud and future-proof their businesses.”

Amagi has a cloud broadcast operations center that can support more than 1,000 linear channels. It also has technical integration with Free Ad Supported Streaming TV (FAST) platforms like Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo, STIRR, Redbox, Vizio, Sling and TiVo.

“We are delighted that this partnership has come at a time when the industries increasingly looking to virtualize operations and adapt to multiscreen viewing,” said Srinivasan KA, co-founder, Amagi. “Amagi and Google Cloud present an attractive option for customers to choose from, as they transition to cloud.”