All-Women Broadcast Team Will Call Toronto Raptors Game

TORONTO—As part of the Toronto Raptors’ celebration of Women’s History Month this March, the team has announced that its March 24 game against the Denver Nuggets will be called by an all-women broadcast team.

Women will hold every on-air role for the broadcast on TSN. Play-by-play will be handled by Meghan McPeak with TSN analyst, and member of the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, Kia Nurse alongside her. Kayla Grey, TSN host and reporter, will handle sideline duties, while TSN’s Kate Beirness and Amy Audibert, Raptor 905 analyst, will host a pre-game show and provide analysis.

“We wanted to highlight the contributions that women make individually—across so many broadcasts—by bringing them all together,” John Wiggins, Raptors vice-president of organizational diversity and inclusion, said. “Yes, we’re making a point. We hope this leads to more recognition of the many roles women play in pro sports.

“And we especially hope that one of the takeaways from this is for girls at home who see Meghan or Amy or Kayla, and think—hey, I could do that. There’s a place for me in sports.”

“We’re proud to work with the Raptors to advance our shared goal: creating opportunities for women in our industry, not just this month, but throughout the year,” said Nathalie Cook, VP, TSN & RDS. “Kate, Kayla and Kia are gifted broadcasters and valuable contributors to TSN’s fan-favorite Raptors coverage all season long. Along with Amy and Meghan, these uniquely talented women will come together as a tribute to the power of women in sport.”

The Raptors shared this promotional video for the game: