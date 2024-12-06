AI-Media Inks 5-Year Captioning Deal with Central European Media

LONDON—Captioning solutions provider AI-Media said it struck five-year agreement with Central European Media Enterprises (CME) to provide captioning services. The deal is its first major Central and Eastern European broadcast customer win.

AI-Media will deliver live captioning services via its LEXI solution, powered by its SDI encoder network, across CME’s six flagship television stations located in Croatia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Romania, Czechia and Slovakia.

Under this multiyear agreement, AI-Media will provide AI-generated, live captions for each station.

“This partnership with CME is an exciting milestone, representing our first major broadcaster in Eastern Europe and results in millions of CME viewers receiving increased access to content via our LEXI captioning solution in six distinct languages,” John Peck, vice president of international sales at AI-Media, said. “CME’s commitment to accessibility is aligned with AI-Media’s vision, and we’re proud to support their goals with our industry-leading captioning technology. We look forward to supporting CME as they drive accessibility across Central and Eastern Europe.”

“Our research indicates that over 10% of viewers in our markets have some form of hearing difficulty” added Hana de Goeij, CME head of social purpose and sustainability. “By addressing the needs of people with impairments, CME ensures equal access to information and entertainment for all, regardless of ability,”

With the flexibility to scale across additional content in CME’s portfolio, AI-Media’s products empower CME to expand its accessibility offerings over time. Together, AI-Media and CME are setting a new benchmark for inclusivity in broadcasting, making a lasting impact on millions of viewers across the region.

