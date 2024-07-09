Mediaproxy Integrates AI-Media's LEXI Captioning/Transcription Tool Into LogServer

MELBOURNE, Australia—Mediaproxy, a provider of software-based IP compliance solutions, has integrated AI-Media Technologies' recently launched LEXI Recorded self-service captioning and transcription platform into its LogServer compliance monitoring system.

The two Australian companies have a history of partnerships—AI-Media was originally a Mediaproxy customer, but the two companies have since been collaborating more closely, beginning by integrating LogServer with AI-Media's iCap cloud network.

Founded in Sydney in 2003, AI-Media has developed a full range of captioning technologies to generate, distribute and display subtitles for a variety of broadcasting and streaming platforms. These include viewing systems and encoders, with its core offering being the LEXI AI-powered toolkit. Among its features are automatic captioning, translation and disaster recovery capabilities.

LEXI Recorded, the latest addition to this suite of tools, was launched in February this year. The cloud service is designed to deliver fast turn-around captions for Video On Demand along with transcriptions and translations of broadcast output. Like LogServer, LEXI Recorded is file-based, which has allowed for easy integration of the two systems.

Mediaproxy announced at the 2024 NAB Show that LogServer is now able to work with LEXI Recorded, providing outputs from its logger/recorder that are taken into the AI-Media system for captioning, translation and transcription purposes.

"Our technology is also fully integrated into LogServer, enabling broadcasters to create a transcription on-demand of video content by simply selecting an in point and an out point on the clip they want captioned and sending it to LEXI Recorded from within the LogServer software," explains Declan Gallagher, general manager of sales for the Asia Pacific region at AI-Media. "The use case is primarily for compliance reasons. If a broadcaster was asked what went to air and didn't currently caption that channel, they would be able to quickly turn around a transcript of the content in question. Integrating further with LogServer has given our new service - and our users - a high degree of functionality and flexibility for an increasingly important aspect of broadcasting."

Mediaproxy's chief executive, Erik Otto, comments: "The integration of LEXI Recorded is an important addition to the features of our LogServer product and gives a great deal of flexibility in the crucial area of captioning and transcription. The partnership with AI-Media is a long-standing one and is only getting stronger. We are pleased to be working with such dedicated experts in this specialist field and helping to provide better accessibility for a wider TV audience."