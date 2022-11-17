2023 NAB Technology Awards Open for Nominations

WASHINGTON—Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 National Association of Broadcasters Technology Awards. The awards honor contributions in digital leadership, broadcast engineering and technology innovation. Awards will be presented during the 2023 NAB Show, held April 15 - 19 in Las Vegas.

“The NAB Technology Awards celebrate groundbreaking advancements in broadcasting and highlight pioneering insights that are pushing our industry forward,” said NAB Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Sam Matheny. “We look forward to presenting these prestigious awards as we commemorate 100 years of technological innovation and evolution at the 2023 NAB Show.”

The NAB Digital Leadership Award (opens in new tab) honors an individual at a broadcast station, group or network who has had a significant role in transforming a traditional broadcast business to succeed on digital media platforms in a measurable way.

Two Engineering Achievement Awards (opens in new tab) are presented each year, honoring individuals for their outstanding accomplishments in the radio and television broadcast industries.

The Technology Innovation Award (opens in new tab) is presented to an organization for advanced research and development projects in communications technologies. The technology must demonstrate significant merit, be exhibited at NAB Show and not yet commercialized.

The deadline for nominations is Jan. 9, 2023. Nomination forms, award rules and lists of past recipients are available at nab.org/events/awards (opens in new tab).