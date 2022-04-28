2022 NAB Show Attendance Topped 50K

LAS VEGAS, Nev.—The National Association of Broadcasters has announced preliminary registered attendance of 52,468 for the 2022 NAB Show, a figure that included 11,542 international attendees from 155 countries.

"We are thrilled that our exhibitors, attendees and partners from all corners of the world turned out in force this week in Las Vegas. The enthusiasm and engagement on the show floor, in sessions and throughout the entire event have been invigorating,” said NAB president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. "We thank the NAB Show community for making this year's convention an incredible experience as we get back to doing business in person."

NAB also announced that the next NAB Show, the centennial celebration of the first NAB Show, will be held April 15 – 19, 2023 in Las Vegas.

While ongoing concerns about Covid reduced attendance from pre-pandemic levels, the first NAB Show since 2019 was warmly received by exhibitors.

In interviews with executives at more than two dozen companies exhibiting at the show, vendors were almost unanimously pleased with traffic levels and the number of buyers visiting their booth, with many noting that they were seeing the senior buyers and executives they wanted to see and that the person-to-person interaction with attendees was energizing.

All numbers are based on pre-show and onsite registration and subject to an ongoing audit.

TV Tech's complete coverage of the event is available here.