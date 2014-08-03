Emotion File-Based Workflow Advances at IBC

Emotion Systems, specialists in signal processing solutions for file-based workflows, will be at IBC 2014 showing advances in their file-based workflows and how they improve efficiency whilst simultaneously cutting down costs. Emotion Systems will be showing the latest versions of eFF and Engine.

Emotion Systems enables its users to open a wide range of video and audio files as well as make the necessary measurements, adjustments and transcoding without conversion to baseband. Included in the list of supported file formats are: MXF, P2, LXF, QuickTime, WAV, AIFF and DPP; files with Dolby E are also supported.

eFF by Emotion Systems provides audio loudness compliance to a vast range of worldwide standards and can be used in multiple workflows including standalone, automatic watch folder and fully automatic through API integration.

Engine by Emotion Systems allows Automated File Based Audio workflows for Loudness, Dolby E Encoding and Decoding, Track replication and Track swapping. It is controlled by use of a ReSTful API and offers easy integration to popular MAM Systems.

