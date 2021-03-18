Fox Ad Sales Move to Operative Cloud Platform

NEW YORK—Fox Corporation and Operative Media have come to terms on a partnership that will have Operative’s AOS cloud-native sales technology integrate with Fox’s portfolio of entertainment, sports and news. According to the announcement, this will make Fox the first multi-media organization to move linear ad sales to a single cloud system.

The AOS platform is a cloud-based sales management system. It will enable Fox to oversee client inventory across its portfolio and manage the entire advertising sales lifecycle across linear, digital and advanced audiences, Operatives says.

The platform is also expected to boost Fox’s next-gen advertising capabilities like near-real-time ad creative substitution, automation of rate cards and ratings, optimization capabilities and enabling convergence of assets across all content verticals and platforms.

Operative and Fox partnered on the development of the AOS product suite, which supports new currencies, deeper targeting and flexibility.

“The new capabilities provided by Operative provide us with a modern platform that will underpin commercial offerings for clients across our linear and digital services,” said Paul Cheesbrough, chief technology officer and president of Digital at Fox. “The partnership with Operative, and the adaptability of their cloud-based platform, will help our sales teams lean into the future with new ways of working and brand-new advertising products for our valued client base.”