Zoo Digital Launches Post-to-Platform Service

LOS ANGELES—To help streamline and simplify the delivery of movies and TV to streaming platforms, media services provider Zoo Digital has introduced a new post-to-platform service. The post-to-platform service is targeted to both streaming platforms and content providers.

As part of the service, Zoo Digital will provide the end-to-end technical and management services needed to fulfill content packages to all major streaming services around the world. Based on the unique specifications of each streaming platform, it will create or conform all components required for the delivery package, including subtitles, metadata and graphics.

The service will be available from Zoo’s facilities in Los Angeles, Dubai and London.

Zoo has been a Netflix Preferred Fulfillment Partner (NPFP) since 2016, delivering significant volumes on time and to Netflix specifications.

“With our post-to-platform service, we’re looking to make life easier for both the streaming platform and their licensed content partners,” said Zoo president, Gordon Doran. “For the streaming service, we’re removing the challenge and time drain of managing all of their partners, dealing with queries and handling deliveries. For the content partners, we’re the experienced, safe pair of hands to support them through the process of delivering their valuable content into the platform. Our dedicated project management and media services teams will work closely with them throughout the process to ensure accurate, on-time delivery.”