Volicon launches Observer Professional
Volicon has launched Observer Professional, the newest member of the company's family of broadcast monitoring and logging systems. Observer Professional offers a powerful, affordable solution for budget-conscious broadcasters and companies seeking to streamline their workflows for broadcast compliance logging and media monitoring.
Observer Professional features a new streamlined user interface built on Microsoft Silverlight. The system supports one to four channel inputs, up to five concurrent users and offers up to 90 days of storage for archived video.
