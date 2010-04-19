Videssence offers ExceLED100

Videssence introduced the ExceLED 100 100W light beam at the 2010 NAB Show. The fixture provides an adjustable beam-spread without lenses using only one set of LEDs. An adjustment knob at the back easily rotates to move from spot through flood mode and locks in place.

The ExceLED 100is designed to produce light levels at a distance of 25ft and more, which is equal to the performance of a typical 1000W fresnel fixture. Itprovides a concentrated beam of light with even coverage of consistent 3200 K light. Additional control and effects can be achieved with the gel frame and barn door accessory options. The 40,000 hour life is achieved through precision heat sink design and optimum driving of the LEDs.