Triveni Digital releases StreamScope MT-40 4.7

Triveni Digital has released StreamScope MT-40 4.7, which includes mobile DTV analysis capabilities. The new release gives users the ability to monitor multiple terrestrial and mobile transport streams simultaneously and in real-time from any location across the network using a single integrated product.



Because the StreamScope MT-40 4.7 provides the same level of analysis for mobile transport streams as it does for terrestrial DTV, broadcasters can not only view EPG and ESG data sets and program guides, but also verify ATSC, MPEG, A-78, SCTE, and ATSC M/H standards and protocols. The software enables users to monitor mobile video frame timing and structure, parade and ensemble usage, required SCC tables, ESG data, and more from just one GUI.



