Streambox to demonstrate next-generation field encoder that supports wireless networks

Streambox will introduce its new Avenir Mobile Video Broadcasting Solution to the European community at the upcoming IBC2010 conference in September.

Designed for field newsgathering and other mobile live and file-based video applications, Avenir is Streambox's first hardware-based encoder to offer up to eight 3G/4G bonded wireless network air cards for high-quality HD or SD in a portable form factor, enabling live or file-based video acquisition over a variety of low-data-rate networks.

The Avenir is a battery-operated mobile encoder that allows a reporter to file HD/SD live and file-based video content over a variety of IP networks — allowing stations to replace traditional SNG/DNG systems. Reporters can also access the user interface through wireless devices like the Apple iPod touch or iPad. The Avenir leverages Streambox’s ACT-L3 codec to capture and encode HD content in 1080i or 720p format, at data rates of up to 20Mb/s, and SD content in NTSC or PAL from 64kb/s to 8Mb/s.

At IBC2010, Streambox will also demonstrate its Streambox Live broadband video contribution service. It enables broadcasters to enhance breaking news stories with ad hoc broadcasting content supplied by a variety of contributors including video journalists, stringers and citizen reporters. At the front end, the cornerstone of this scalable software-based solution is the Streambox Live encoder, which is made available at no cost to contributors affiliated with broadcast groups and local television stations.

At the back end, broadcasters subscribing to the Streambox Live service can manage, track and view unlimited video uploads from contributors. The broadcaster can also manage digital rights for video contributions and search for relevant video clips using metadata information. The broadcaster pays for decoded video only.