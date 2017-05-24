Samsung Gear Rolls Out $229 360-Degree 4K Camera

NEW YORK—Samsung Electronics America announced U.S. pricing and availability of its new Samsung Gear 360. The new 360 will be priced at $229 (editor's note: price corrected from previous version) and will be available in-store and online at Best Buy and BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon and U.S. Cellular, Samsung.com, and through the ShopSamsung app.



The new Gear 360 will offer video recording at up to 4K resolution, as well as 15 megapixel images. When Gear 360 is paired with a compatible smartphone, such as the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+, users will have the opportunity to share their moments in real time at 2K resolution to social media platform,s including Facebook, YouTube and Samsung VR.



From the Gear 360 mobile app, users can control the camera remotely as well as stitch, edit and share content on the go. Whether creating a 360-degree video or photo, users can access various viewing modes and editing tools to use on their own video creations.



The new Gear 360 is compatible with Samsung devices, including the newly released Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy S7 active, Galaxy Note5, Galaxy S6 edge+, Galaxy S6, and Galaxy S6 edge. It is also compatible with many third-party accessories through the universal mount at the base of the device. The new Gear 360 offers expanded compatibility with iOS devices and Windows and Mac computers.



Samsung is bundling the 360 with Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ between May 25, 2017 and June 19, 2017, as a $49 add-on while supplies last.